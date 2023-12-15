DCM Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

DCM Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,886 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 491 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 1.5% of DCM Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. DCM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $184,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. raised its position in Alphabet by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth $279,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 29.2% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 115 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 27.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.09, for a total transaction of $55,477.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,432,754.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.09, for a total transaction of $55,477.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,432,754.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.89, for a total transaction of $28,795.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,350.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,127 shares of company stock worth $17,085,065 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $133.20 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.57 and a 52-week high of $142.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.