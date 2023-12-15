Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of ($0.84) Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Denali Therapeutics in a report issued on Tuesday, December 12th. Zacks Research analyst A. Chakraborty now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.84) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.89). The consensus estimate for Denali Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.01) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Denali Therapeutics’ FY2024 earnings at ($3.56) EPS.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.16 million. Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 36.51% and a negative return on equity of 11.54%. Denali Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.84) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on DNLI. TheStreet lowered shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (down from $85.00) on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.50.

NASDAQ:DNLI opened at $23.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.04. Denali Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $15.45 and a 12-month high of $33.31.

In other Denali Therapeutics news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.13, for a total transaction of $31,870.58. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 126,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,417,515.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DNLI. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 1.9% in the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 29,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 6.9% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 0.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 97,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,125,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, developing a portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier for neurodegenerative diseases and lysosomal storage diseases. It pursues new treatments by assessing genetically validated targets, engineering delivery across the blood-brain barrier, and guiding development through biomarkers that demonstrate target and pathway engagement.

