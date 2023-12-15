Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Purchased by Farther Finance Advisors LLC

Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 77.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,667 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 3,351 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. Wahed Invest LLC lifted its position in Devon Energy by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 7,933 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,459 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 1,715 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,543 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 4,639 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

DVN stock opened at $44.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $28.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.33. Devon Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $42.59 and a 52 week high of $66.96.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 24.63% and a return on equity of 33.97%. Research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DVN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.76.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

