DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Stock Holdings Boosted by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,916 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $1,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,983,808 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $849,043,000 after buying an additional 644,609 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 169.4% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 238,774 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $31,564,000 after buying an additional 583,069 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1,168.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 465,279 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $7,918,000 after buying an additional 428,593 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,300,990 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $171,978,000 after buying an additional 295,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,981,489 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $261,933,000 after buying an additional 289,165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DKS opened at $145.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $118.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.12. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.98 and a 52 week high of $152.61. The company has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.65.

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.41. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 40.94% and a net margin of 7.76%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 12.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 35.68%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $164.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.27.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

