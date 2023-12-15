Donald E. Bobo, Jr. Sells 8,000 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Stock

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.86, for a total value of $574,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 39,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,838,685.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of EW stock opened at $77.79 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.57 and a fifty-two week high of $94.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.24, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.28.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.54% and a net margin of 24.59%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $102.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 4th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.59.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter worth $159,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $798,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 75.9% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 28,131 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 12,137 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,434,401 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,138,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,388,139 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $165,450,000 after purchasing an additional 36,129 shares during the last quarter. 79.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

