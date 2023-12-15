Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on DCI. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Donaldson from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Donaldson from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $67.75.

Shares of DCI opened at $65.46 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.49. Donaldson has a 52-week low of $57.05 and a 52-week high of $66.96. The company has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.15.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $846.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $857.91 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 10.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Analysts predict that Donaldson will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.78%.

In related news, President Guillermo Briseno sold 2,737 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $168,325.50. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 16,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $994,455. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 11,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total transaction of $709,536.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,545 shares in the company, valued at $2,523,520.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Guillermo Briseno sold 2,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $168,325.50. Following the sale, the president now owns 16,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $994,455. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DCI. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Donaldson by 28.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 10,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

