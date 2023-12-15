Dr. Martens plc (LON:DOCS) Insider Purchases £149.24 in Stock

Dr. Martens plc (LON:DOCS – Get Free Report) insider Kenny Wilson purchased 164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 91 ($1.14) per share, for a total transaction of £149.24 ($187.35).

Kenny Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 11th, Kenny Wilson purchased 115 shares of Dr. Martens stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 131 ($1.64) per share, for a total transaction of £150.65 ($189.12).

DOCS opened at GBX 92.50 ($1.16) on Friday. Dr. Martens plc has a 52-week low of GBX 79.10 ($0.99) and a 52-week high of GBX 216.20 ($2.71). The firm has a market capitalization of £893.83 million, a PE ratio of 921.00, a PEG ratio of 0.04 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.48, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 113.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 131.73.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.56 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a yield of 1.36%. Dr. Martens’s payout ratio is presently 6,000.00%.

Dr. Martens plc designs, develops, procures, markets, sells, and distributes footwear in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers originals, fusion, kids, and casual, as well as accessories. The company offers its products under the Dr. Martens brand name. Dr. Martens plc was founded in 1945 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

