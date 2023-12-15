Drew Clark Sells 18,000 Shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (CVE:MTA) Stock

Posted by on Dec 15th, 2023

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (CVE:MTAGet Free Report) Senior Officer Drew Clark sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.19, for a total value of C$75,420.00.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Stock Up 1.5 %

CVE MTA opened at C$4.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$423.67 million, a PE ratio of -19.71 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.96. Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. has a one year low of C$3.56 and a one year high of C$7.91.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming (CVE:MTAGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Metalla Royalty & Streaming had a negative return on equity of 7.63% and a negative net margin of 223.00%. The company had revenue of C$1.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.34 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. will post 0.0351466 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Metalla Royalty & Streaming

(Get Free Report)

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd., a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal royalties, streams, and related production-based interests in Canada, Australia, Argentina, Mexico, and the United States. It focuses on gold and silver streams and royalties.

Read More

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Metalla Royalty & Streaming (CVE:MTA)

Receive News & Ratings for Metalla Royalty & Streaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metalla Royalty & Streaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.