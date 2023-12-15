Drew Clark Sells 18,000 Shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (CVE:MTA) Stock

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (CVE:MTA – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Drew Clark sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.19, for a total value of C$75,420.00.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Stock Up 1.5 %

CVE MTA opened at C$4.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$423.67 million, a PE ratio of -19.71 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.96. Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. has a one year low of C$3.56 and a one year high of C$7.91.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming (CVE:MTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Metalla Royalty & Streaming had a negative return on equity of 7.63% and a negative net margin of 223.00%. The company had revenue of C$1.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.34 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. will post 0.0351466 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Metalla Royalty & Streaming

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd., a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal royalties, streams, and related production-based interests in Canada, Australia, Argentina, Mexico, and the United States. It focuses on gold and silver streams and royalties.

