Dylan C. Smith Sells 13,000 Shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Stock

Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total value of $311,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,451,437 shares in the company, valued at $34,747,401.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

BOX stock opened at $24.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.37. Box, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.29 and a 52-week high of $34.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.21, a PEG ratio of 23.84 and a beta of 0.93.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The software maker reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.02). BOX had a net margin of 4.88% and a negative return on equity of 5.68%. The business had revenue of $261.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. BOX’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Box, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in BOX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in BOX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in BOX by 318.2% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,330 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in BOX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in BOX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on BOX. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Raymond James cut their price objective on BOX from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Citigroup cut their price objective on BOX from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on BOX from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

