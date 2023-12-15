Dynacor Group Inc. (TSE:DNG) Director Maria Del Rocio Rodriguez Espinoza Acquires 16,965 Shares

Dynacor Group Inc. (TSE:DNG – Get Free Report) Director Maria Del Rocio Rodriguez Espinoza bought 16,965 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$2.91 per share, with a total value of C$49,447.89.

Dynacor Group Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of TSE DNG opened at C$3.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of C$146.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 0.95. Dynacor Group Inc. has a 12 month low of C$2.65 and a 12 month high of C$4.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.20.

Dynacor Group (TSE:DNG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$85.10 million during the quarter. Dynacor Group had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 6.46%. As a group, analysts forecast that Dynacor Group Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dynacor Group Announces Dividend

Dynacor Group Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Dynacor Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.08%.

Dynacor Group Inc engages in the exploration, development, and mining of minerals properties in Peru. It explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metals deposits. The company holds interest in the Tumipampa property covering an area of 7,696 hectares located in Peru. It also holds a 100% interest in the greenfield Anta project that includes eight concessions covering an area of 5,600 hectares situated in Southern Peru.

