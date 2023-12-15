Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Insider Sells $2,336,824.66 in Stock

Elastic (NYSE:ESTCGet Free Report) insider Carolyn Herzog sold 20,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total transaction of $2,336,824.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 90,390 shares in the company, valued at $10,439,141.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Elastic stock opened at $113.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.14. Elastic has a 1 year low of $46.18 and a 1 year high of $118.24. The company has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.20 and a beta of 0.88.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTCGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $311.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.44 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 16.62% and a negative return on equity of 30.65%. Elastic’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.50) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ESTC. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Elastic from $87.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Elastic from $84.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Elastic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Elastic in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Elastic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.78.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESTC. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Elastic during the 2nd quarter worth $230,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Elastic by 168.3% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Elastic by 79.6% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Elastic in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Elastic by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

