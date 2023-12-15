Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors

Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors cut its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 36.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 159.1% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 156.4% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LLY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $525.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $710.00 price objective (up from $612.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $570.82.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of LLY opened at $573.69 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $589.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $529.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $544.61 billion, a PE ratio of 103.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.33. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $309.20 and a 52-week high of $629.97.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.18. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 48.12%. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.88 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total value of $382,637.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,688,738.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total transaction of $382,637.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,688,738.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.44, for a total transaction of $130,169,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,768,810 shares in the company, valued at $60,404,028,326.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

