Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) Shares Acquired by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Free Report) by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 234,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,700 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Endeavor Group were worth $5,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EDR. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Endeavor Group by 84.9% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 141,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after acquiring an additional 64,793 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Endeavor Group by 11.8% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 11,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Endeavor Group by 89.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 70,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 33,249 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Endeavor Group by 7.9% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 745,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,825,000 after acquiring an additional 54,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearline Capital LP raised its holdings in Endeavor Group by 237.8% in the second quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 678,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,223,000 after acquiring an additional 477,425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Endeavor Group

In other news, CFO Jason Lublin sold 10,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.31, for a total transaction of $232,380.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,705 shares in the company, valued at $1,242,778.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 83,328 shares of company stock worth $2,013,517. Insiders own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Endeavor Group Stock Performance

Shares of Endeavor Group stock opened at $23.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.87. Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.65 and a 52 week high of $26.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.68.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Endeavor Group had a net margin of 2.41% and a negative return on equity of 0.87%. Research analysts forecast that Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Endeavor Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Endeavor Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Endeavor Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Endeavor Group Profile

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company worldwide. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

