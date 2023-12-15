Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Shares Bought by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,213 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $1,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Entergy by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,663,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,762,741,000 after purchasing an additional 650,775 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Entergy by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,680,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,721,511,000 after purchasing an additional 256,120 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Entergy by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,739,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,240,443,000 after purchasing an additional 382,751 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Entergy by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,045,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $974,610,000 after purchasing an additional 745,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Entergy by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,382,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $687,626,000 after purchasing an additional 104,914 shares during the last quarter. 86.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 38,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.53, for a total value of $3,900,478.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,380 shares in the company, valued at $952,351.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Entergy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Entergy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on Entergy from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America raised Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $94.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Entergy from $120.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.91.

Shares of Entergy stock opened at $103.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.68. Entergy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $87.10 and a fifty-two week high of $118.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $97.66 and a 200 day moving average of $97.69.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 11.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. This is a positive change from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.94%.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

