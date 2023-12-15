EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Expected to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $13.52 Per Share

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research raised their FY2024 EPS estimates for EOG Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, December 13th. Zacks Research analyst N. Banerjee now anticipates that the energy exploration company will post earnings of $13.52 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $13.45. The consensus estimate for EOG Resources’ current full-year earnings is $12.09 per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on EOG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $143.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $156.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $134.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.14.

EOG Resources Price Performance

NYSE:EOG opened at $120.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $125.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.59. EOG Resources has a one year low of $98.52 and a one year high of $137.95. The company has a market cap of $70.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.44.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.49. EOG Resources had a net margin of 32.11% and a return on equity of 26.80%. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EOG Resources

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EOG. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,031 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $404,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth $278,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 237.7% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,155 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 662 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.52%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Further Reading

