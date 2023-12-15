ESAB (NYSE:ESAB) Reaches New 12-Month High at $83.37

ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $83.37 and last traded at $83.37, with a volume of 36236 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.31.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ESAB shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of ESAB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of ESAB from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of ESAB in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of ESAB from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.25.
ESAB Stock Performance
ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $681.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $628.17 million. ESAB had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 18.02%. ESAB’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ESAB Co. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
ESAB Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. ESAB’s payout ratio is presently 6.80%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, insider Michele Campion sold 4,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.72, for a total transaction of $403,206.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Olivier Biebuyck sold 535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.09, for a total value of $38,568.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $464,331.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michele Campion sold 4,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.72, for a total transaction of $403,206.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,107,659. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ESAB
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in ESAB by 2,222.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,545,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,391,000 after buying an additional 2,436,338 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in ESAB by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,517,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,657,000 after buying an additional 1,920,386 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in ESAB by 2,239.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,569,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,651,000 after buying an additional 1,502,611 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ESAB during the second quarter worth about $54,191,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of ESAB by 194.4% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,287,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,032,000 after purchasing an additional 849,906 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.
About ESAB
ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding; and control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than ESAB
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- 3 home improvement stocks to renovate your portfolio
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- What is consumer discretionary?
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Jabil, Inc. manufactures value for shareholders
Receive News & Ratings for ESAB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESAB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.