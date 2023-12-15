Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ESNT. Barclays assumed coverage on Essent Group in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Essent Group in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Essent Group in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a neutral rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Essent Group presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $56.38.

Essent Group Stock Performance

Essent Group stock opened at $52.38 on Thursday. Essent Group has a 52 week low of $36.53 and a 52 week high of $53.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.41, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.36.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.09. Essent Group had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 64.11%. The business had revenue of $296.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.26 million. Research analysts forecast that Essent Group will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Essent Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Essent Group

In other Essent Group news, CFO David B. Weinstock sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $96,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,648 shares in the company, valued at $1,236,233.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essent Group during the second quarter worth $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 25.5% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Essent Group during the third quarter worth $77,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 43.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essent Group during the second quarter worth $86,000. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Essent Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

