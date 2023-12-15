Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Price Target Lowered to $133.00 at UBS Group

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) had its price target reduced by UBS Group from $138.00 to $133.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Bank of America raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $128.70.

Shares of XOM opened at $101.58 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $105.18 and its 200 day moving average is $107.45. The company has a market capitalization of $402.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.01. Exxon Mobil has a 12-month low of $97.48 and a 12-month high of $120.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $90.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.41 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.45 EPS. Research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 37.74%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $105.97 per share, with a total value of $26,492,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,077,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,099,690. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total value of $216,132,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 250,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $105.97 per share, with a total value of $26,492,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,077,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,099,690. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 105.4% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 720.0% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Country Trust Bank grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 58.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

