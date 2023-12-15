Farther Finance Advisors LLC Acquires 3,993 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 114.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,477 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,993 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MO. Simmons Bank grew its position in Altria Group by 2.6% during the second quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 39,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Altria Group by 20.9% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 773,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,050,000 after buying an additional 133,685 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its position in Altria Group by 18.7% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,276,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,814,000 after buying an additional 200,981 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Altria Group by 1.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,564,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,262,710,000 after buying an additional 1,240,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 917.9% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 345,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,638,000 after buying an additional 311,294 shares in the last quarter. 58.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert Matthews Davis acquired 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.50 per share, for a total transaction of $48,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,156.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Altria Group Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:MO opened at $42.11 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.06 and a 1 year high of $51.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.44 and a 200-day moving average of $43.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.66.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a net margin of 35.58% and a negative return on equity of 237.91%. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.84%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

See Also

