Farther Finance Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,539 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dechtman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the second quarter worth about $1,064,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,231,000. Covenant Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 4,327 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $570,000. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,184 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total value of $258,927.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,501,850.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total value of $258,927.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,501,850.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena bought 4,500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $222.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,133,532. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Union Pacific Price Performance

UNP opened at $242.73 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $183.69 and a 1 year high of $245.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $216.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.37% and a return on equity of 49.14%. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.24 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UNP has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $282.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $233.00 to $232.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $285.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.96.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on UNP

About Union Pacific

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.