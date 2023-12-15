Farther Finance Advisors LLC Buys 1,505 Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,575 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,626,000. TNF LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. TNF LLC now owns 45,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,158,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 1,102.8% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 111,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after buying an additional 101,896 shares during the period. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 63,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after buying an additional 3,115 shares during the period.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FALN opened at $26.35 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.14. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.12 and a fifty-two week high of $26.44.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.1316 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

