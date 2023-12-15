Farther Finance Advisors LLC Has $286,000 Stock Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 236.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,461 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 50,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,821,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 284.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 38,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,518,000 after purchasing an additional 28,400 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 876.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 195,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,304,000 after purchasing an additional 175,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 155,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,388,000 after buying an additional 10,287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on LHX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $239.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $198.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $224.53.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE LHX opened at $206.64 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $185.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.88. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.25 and a 52-week high of $221.03. The company has a market capitalization of $39.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.68.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.13. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.33 earnings per share for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 58.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling at L3Harris Technologies

In other news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $900,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,164,770. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.