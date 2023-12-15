Farther Finance Advisors LLC Has $299,000 Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 22.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,512 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 453 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 97,298.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 654,605,268 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $77,924,211,000 after purchasing an additional 653,933,180 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 117,461.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,587,893 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,703,193,000 after purchasing an additional 24,566,978 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at $1,467,351,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,602,874 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,375,020,000 after buying an additional 3,929,586 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In related news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.28, for a total value of $112,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $532,768.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.28, for a total value of $112,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at $532,768.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $402,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,099 shares of company stock worth $2,502,630. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

QCOM has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. DZ Bank raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.50.

QUALCOMM Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $141.50 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $101.47 and a 12-month high of $142.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $121.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.24.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.14. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 37.85% and a net margin of 20.19%. The firm had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.84%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

