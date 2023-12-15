Farther Finance Advisors LLC Has $338,000 Stake in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO – Free Report) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,067 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JGRO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,556,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $266,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $363,000.

Get JPMorgan Active Growth ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Active Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA JGRO opened at $60.22 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.25 and a 200-day moving average of $55.65. JPMorgan Active Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $43.63 and a 52 week high of $60.59.

JPMorgan Active Growth ETF Profile

The Jpmorgan Active Growth ETF (JGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US large-cap companies perceived to have strong earnings growth potential. JGRO was launched on Aug 8, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Active Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Active Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.