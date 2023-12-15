Farther Finance Advisors LLC Has $356,000 Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 448 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter worth $246,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter worth $4,112,000. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.2% in the second quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 6,565 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 115.6% in the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 3,605 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Alibaba Group Price Performance

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $72.51 on Friday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $70.08 and a 1-year high of $121.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.60.

Alibaba Group Dividend Announcement

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $15.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.28 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $224.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.48 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 14.49%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BABA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $142.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $144.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.20.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Profile

(Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.