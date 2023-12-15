Farther Finance Advisors LLC Has $362,000 Holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VYMI opened at $66.09 on Friday. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $58.56 and a one year high of $66.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.52 and a 200-day moving average of $63.03. The stock has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.81.

About Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

