Farther Finance Advisors LLC Has $399,000 Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 67.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,884 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 140.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 4,700.0% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.43.

Morgan Stanley Stock Up 6.3 %

Shares of NYSE:MS opened at $91.06 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.15. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $69.42 and a 12-month high of $100.99. The firm has a market cap of $149.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.07. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 60.93%.

Insider Transactions at Morgan Stanley

In other Morgan Stanley news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50,000.00, for a total value of $6,750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

