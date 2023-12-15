Farther Finance Advisors LLC Has $422,000 Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 120.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,701 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,205 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,420,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $66,639,000. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 8.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,892,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,128,000 after purchasing an additional 776,404 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,944,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,153,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after acquiring an additional 451,405 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAS opened at $59.09 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $48.66 and a 52-week high of $59.39. The stock has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.79.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

