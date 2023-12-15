Farther Finance Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC – Free Report) by 146.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,169 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,414 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 46.4% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 122.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 84.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,617 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $23.20 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $21.10 and a 12-month high of $23.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.21.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.0799 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

The iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return characteristics of the Bloomberg US Corporate Index.

