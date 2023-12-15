Farther Finance Advisors LLC Invests $370,000 in Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF (NASDAQ:HLAL)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF (NASDAQ:HLAL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC owned about 0.18% of Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF Stock Performance

HLAL opened at $45.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.53. Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF has a twelve month low of $34.57 and a twelve month high of $45.20. The firm has a market cap of $211.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.05.

Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 28th were issued a $0.0215 dividend. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 27th.

Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF Profile

The Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF (HLAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA Shariah index, a principles-selected, market-cap-weighted index of US equities. HLAL was launched on Jul 16, 2019 and is managed by Wahed.

