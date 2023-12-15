Farther Finance Advisors LLC Takes $375,000 Position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 22,582 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBN. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 33.3% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $193,000.

Get BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust alerts:

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BBN opened at $16.32 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.83. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 12-month low of $14.33 and a 12-month high of $18.50.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Increases Dividend

About BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.093 per share. This is a boost from BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.84%.

(Free Report)

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.