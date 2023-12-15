Farther Finance Advisors LLC Takes Position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 15,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC owned 0.19% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 435,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,794,000 after purchasing an additional 18,099 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 343,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,516,000 after acquiring an additional 22,398 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 248,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,150,000 after acquiring an additional 72,310 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 13.7% during the first quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 243,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,057,000 after acquiring an additional 29,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 20.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 207,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,174,000 after acquiring an additional 35,509 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

BSMO opened at $24.92 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.73. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $24.54 and a 1 year high of $25.00.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a $0.0461 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2024. BSMO was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

