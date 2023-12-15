Farther Finance Advisors LLC Takes Position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 1,420.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 198,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,858,000 after acquiring an additional 185,038 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 143.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 145,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,581,000 after buying an additional 85,972 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 106.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 128,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,159,000 after buying an additional 66,512 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,311,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,304,000.

BSMP opened at $24.54 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.24. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $23.83 and a 52 week high of $24.83.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.0446 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2025. BSMP was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

