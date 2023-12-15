Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY) & SANUWAVE Health (OTCMKTS:SNWV) Head-To-Head Contrast

SANUWAVE Health (OTCMKTS:SNWV – Get Free Report) and Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares SANUWAVE Health and Femasys’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SANUWAVE Health -276.15% N/A -170.98% Femasys -1,164.78% -100.01% -84.97%

Risk & Volatility

SANUWAVE Health has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Femasys has a beta of -3.71, meaning that its share price is 471% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

20.2% of SANUWAVE Health shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.3% of Femasys shares are held by institutional investors. 16.4% of SANUWAVE Health shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.4% of Femasys shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for SANUWAVE Health and Femasys, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SANUWAVE Health 0 0 0 0 N/A Femasys 0 0 3 0 3.00

Femasys has a consensus target price of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 900.00%. Given Femasys’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Femasys is more favorable than SANUWAVE Health.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SANUWAVE Health and Femasys’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SANUWAVE Health $16.74 million 0.74 -$10.29 million ($0.07) -0.17 Femasys $1.21 million 16.10 -$11.39 million ($0.97) -0.93

SANUWAVE Health has higher revenue and earnings than Femasys. Femasys is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SANUWAVE Health, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

SANUWAVE Health beats Femasys on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SANUWAVE Health

SANUWAVE Health, Inc., a shock wave technology company, researches, develops, and commercializes noninvasive, high-energy, and acoustic shock waves for regenerative medicine and other applications in the United States and internationally. Its shockwaves are used to produce a biological response resulting in the body healing itself through the repair and regeneration of tissue, musculoskeletal, and vascular structures. The company's pulsed acoustic cellular expression systems, including dermaPACE system for treating diabetic foot ulcers and other chronic wounds; orthoPACE system for treating tendinopathies and acute and nonunion fractures; and Profile is used to provide therapeutic treatment of musculoskeletal conditions. Its portfolio of wound treatment solutions provides patients with a noninvasive technology that boosts the body's normal healing and tissue regeneration processes. In addition, the company offers UltraMIST, non-contact and non-thermal ultrasound therapy device used to treat diabetic foot ulcers, pressure ulcers, venous leg ulcers, deep tissue pressure injuries, and surgical wounds. SANUWAVE Health, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

About Femasys

Femasys Inc., a biomedical company, develops novel solutions for women's healthcare market in the United States and internationally. The company provides FemVue saline-air device, a contrast-generating product in the United States, Canada, Japan, and Hong Kong; FemCath, a cornual balloon catheter, a single intrauterine directional delivery product that allows for selective evaluation of an individual fallopian tube; and FemCerv, a biopsy device for endocervical curettage, which can be used to sample cervical cells and tissue circumferentially with sample containment within the device to minimize contamination. It also develops permanent birth control solutions, such as FemBloc and FemChec; FemaSeed, an artificial insemination solution; and FemEMB, a product candidate for endometrial sampling in support of uterine cancer detection testing. In addition, the company provides non-surgical product technologies. It offers its infertility products to obstetrics-gynecological physicians, related healthcare professionals, women's healthcare provider organizations, and reproductive endocrinologists. Femasys Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Suwanee, Georgia.

