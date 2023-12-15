Financial Analysis: Dutch Bros (BROS) & The Competition

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) is one of 20 public companies in the “Eating & drinking places” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Dutch Bros to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Dutch Bros has a beta of 2.39, meaning that its stock price is 139% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dutch Bros’ peers have a beta of 1.64, meaning that their average stock price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

55.7% of shares of all “Eating & drinking places” companies are owned by institutional investors. 49.7% of Dutch Bros shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.5% of shares of all “Eating & drinking places” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dutch Bros 0.27% -2.22% -0.59% Dutch Bros Competitors -4.91% -13.63% -0.59%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Dutch Bros and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Dutch Bros and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Dutch Bros $739.01 million -$4.75 million 766.25 Dutch Bros Competitors $3.13 billion $259.98 million 271.18

Dutch Bros’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Dutch Bros. Dutch Bros is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Dutch Bros and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dutch Bros 0 6 3 0 2.33 Dutch Bros Competitors 169 1002 1259 57 2.48

Dutch Bros currently has a consensus target price of $33.30, suggesting a potential upside of 8.65%. As a group, “Eating & drinking places” companies have a potential upside of 12.53%. Given Dutch Bros’ peers stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Dutch Bros has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Dutch Bros peers beat Dutch Bros on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Dutch Bros Company Profile

Dutch Bros Inc. operates and franchises drive-thru shops. The company offers coffee-based beverages, including custom drinks, cold brews, and freeze blended beverages, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks. It also provides tea, lemonade, sodas, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels. Dutch Bros Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Grants Pass, Oregon.

