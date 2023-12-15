Financial Review: Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) & Funding Circle (OTCMKTS:FDCHF)

Funding Circle (OTCMKTS:FDCHF – Get Free Report) and Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Funding Circle and Discover Financial Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Funding Circle alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Funding Circle N/A N/A N/A Discover Financial Services 18.39% 27.23% 2.63%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Funding Circle and Discover Financial Services, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Funding Circle 0 0 0 0 N/A Discover Financial Services 0 8 7 0 2.47

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Discover Financial Services has a consensus price target of $104.44, indicating a potential downside of 3.05%. Given Discover Financial Services’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Discover Financial Services is more favorable than Funding Circle.

83.6% of Discover Financial Services shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Discover Financial Services shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Funding Circle and Discover Financial Services’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Funding Circle N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Discover Financial Services $15.20 billion 1.77 $4.39 billion $13.48 7.99

Discover Financial Services has higher revenue and earnings than Funding Circle.

Summary

Discover Financial Services beats Funding Circle on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Funding Circle

(Get Free Report)

Funding Circle Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online lending platforms in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The company offers small business loans, recovery loan schemes, and business finance solutions to small and medium enterprises. It also provides flexipay and flexipay card solutions. The company acts as a special purpose bankruptcy remote entity that issues loan payment dependent debt securities to accredited investors. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

About Discover Financial Services

(Get Free Report)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts. The Payment Services segment operates the PULSE, an automated teller machine, debit, and electronic funds transfer network; and Diners Club International, a payments network that issues Diners Club branded charge cards and/or provides card acceptance services, as well as offers payment transaction processing and settlement services. The company was incorporated in 1960 and is based in Riverwoods, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for Funding Circle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Funding Circle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.