First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Stake Lowered by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 113,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 867 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $1,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FPE. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 207.6% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,885,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,470,000 after acquiring an additional 5,321,750 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 996.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 3,455,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140,704 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 231.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Advisors LLC now owns 2,129,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,495 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,946,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $19,254,000.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

FPE stock opened at $16.82 on Friday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1 year low of $15.23 and a 1 year high of $18.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.04.

About First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

