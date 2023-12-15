Fulton Bank N.A. Acquires 153 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,252 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EA. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 31.1% during the second quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 3,338 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the second quarter valued at $55,620,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 17.4% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 60,921 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $7,903,000 after buying an additional 9,019 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 2,274.3% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 831 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GTS Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the second quarter valued at $2,932,000. Institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Electronic Arts

In other Electronic Arts news, Director Richard A. Simonson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.22, for a total value of $1,282,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,827,189.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.01, for a total value of $110,408.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,179,356.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard A. Simonson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.22, for a total transaction of $1,282,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,827,189.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,659 shares of company stock worth $4,322,889. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Stock Down 1.1 %

EA opened at $140.85 on Friday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.53 and a twelve month high of $143.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $132.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.16. The company has a market cap of $37.88 billion, a PE ratio of 38.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.82.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The game software company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 20.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 20.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EA shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Bank of America raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.75.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

