Fulton Bank N.A. Acquires 6,312 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,312 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 4.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,635,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,740,280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480,402 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 2.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 46,907,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,118,465,000 after purchasing an additional 913,447 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 7.3% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 28,073,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,397,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908,648 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 6.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,013,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,371,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 5.8% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,463,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,089,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341,559 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Morgan Stanley news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50,000.00, for a total transaction of $6,750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Stock Up 6.3 %

Shares of NYSE:MS opened at $91.06 on Friday. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $69.42 and a 1 year high of $100.99. The company has a market cap of $149.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.56 and its 200 day moving average is $83.15.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.22 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 10.86%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC began coverage on Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.43.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

