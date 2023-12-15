Fulton Bank N.A. Boosts Holdings in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) by 19.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,996 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 638 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $1,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LAD. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 1,823.1% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 2.5% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,616,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 15.4% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Lithia Motors during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 203.1% during the second quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 42,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,012,000 after purchasing an additional 28,668 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LAD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Lithia Motors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $295.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $348.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $275.00 to $259.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lithia Motors has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $324.89.

Lithia Motors Trading Up 8.3 %

Shares of LAD opened at $303.82 on Friday. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.00 and a fifty-two week high of $329.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $264.93 and its 200 day moving average is $283.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $9.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.99 by ($0.74). The firm had revenue of $8.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.17 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 3.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $11.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 36.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lithia Motors Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.33%.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer. The company operates through Domestic, Import, and Luxury segments. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells body and parts for the new vehicles under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

