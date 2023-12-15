Fulton Bank N.A. Boosts Stock Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,877 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in PPL by 3.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 350,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,501,000 after acquiring an additional 12,428 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of PPL by 2.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,292,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,480,000 after acquiring an additional 50,658 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of PPL by 9.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 341,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,779,000 after acquiring an additional 29,496 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of PPL by 1.2% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 409,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,697,000 after acquiring an additional 4,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of PPL by 7.7% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 10,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. 73.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PPL alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on PPL from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Guggenheim dropped their target price on PPL from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on PPL from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. UBS Group lowered PPL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on PPL in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PPL has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.57.

PPL Stock Performance

Shares of PPL stock opened at $27.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.70. The firm has a market cap of $19.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.82. PPL Co. has a 1 year low of $22.20 and a 1 year high of $31.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.96.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 9.53%. Analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

PPL Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. PPL’s payout ratio is 86.49%.

About PPL

(Free Report)

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.5 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.