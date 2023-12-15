Fulton Bank N.A. Buys 17,976 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 103.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,976 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Copart were worth $1,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Copart by 1,212.2% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 2,873 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Copart by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Copart by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after buying an additional 3,707 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its stake in Copart by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 286,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,998,000 after buying an additional 13,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Copart by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,968,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,881,905,000 after buying an additional 270,867 shares during the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Copart

In other Copart news, Director Stephen Fisher sold 160,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $7,310,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Copart news, Director Stephen Fisher sold 160,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $7,310,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total transaction of $5,021,119.95. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 50,681,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,525,482,216.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 310,200 shares of company stock valued at $14,462,663 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Copart Stock Performance

Shares of CPRT stock opened at $49.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.01 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.48. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.61 and a 52 week high of $51.53.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $987.90 million. Copart had a net margin of 33.14% and a return on equity of 22.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CPRT shares. Argus started coverage on shares of Copart in a research note on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Copart from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Copart in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Copart from $39.50 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.50.

Copart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

