Fulton Bank N.A. Buys 209 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,482 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 209 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ACN. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Accenture by 0.9% in the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 83,732 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,715,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Accenture by 3.2% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Accenture by 2.9% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 51,890 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $15,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 121,804 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,407,000 after buying an additional 2,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 115.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total transaction of $1,887,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 161,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,816,308.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total value of $1,887,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 161,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,816,308.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.48, for a total value of $1,567,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,048,697.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,334 shares of company stock worth $10,939,027. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ACN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $358.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, September 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Accenture from $360.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Accenture from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Accenture from $332.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.84.

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $342.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $318.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $315.18. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $242.80 and a twelve month high of $345.39.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $15.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.07 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 10.72%. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 12.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, September 28th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 47.91%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

