Fulton Bank N.A. Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Fulton Bank N.A. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 136,460.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 205,396,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,698,392,000 after purchasing an additional 205,245,648 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 362.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,427,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,418,000 after purchasing an additional 10,520,573 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,681,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,730,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539,997 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 88.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,248,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,257,000 after acquiring an additional 584,672 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,072,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VB opened at $212.54 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $213.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $189.20 and a 200 day moving average of $194.36.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.