Fulton Bank N.A. Cuts Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Fulton Bank N.A. lowered its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,888 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 35.9% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,671 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Cape ANN Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 2.6% during the second quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 18,663 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,153,000. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $161.74 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.68 and a 52-week high of $163.06. The stock has a market cap of $135.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $144.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.92.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.14. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 46.12% and a net margin of 25.85%. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 15.78%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen raised their price target on Applied Materials from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com raised Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.21.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

