Fulton Bank N.A. Cuts Stock Holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Fulton Bank N.A. decreased its holdings in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 424 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Celanese were worth $1,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Celanese by 92.6% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Celanese in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Celanese in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Celanese in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Celanese in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Celanese stock opened at $151.82 on Friday. Celanese Co. has a 12 month low of $97.12 and a 12 month high of $152.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.18, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.33.

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.30. Celanese had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 18.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 30th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 27th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Celanese’s payout ratio is presently 15.09%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Celanese from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Celanese from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler upgraded Celanese from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Celanese from $144.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.94.

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

