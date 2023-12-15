Fulton Bank N.A. Has $1.19 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 220.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,376 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,011 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $34,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $38,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $307.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $100.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $207.94 and a one year high of $309.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $286.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $282.81.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

