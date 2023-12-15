Fulton Bank N.A. Has $1.29 Million Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Fulton Bank N.A. reduced its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 101,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,390,000 after purchasing an additional 43,381 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 374,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,188,000. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eaton Stock Performance

NYSE:ETN opened at $237.70 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $218.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $211.98. The company has a market cap of $94.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.82, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.45. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $150.86 and a fifty-two week high of $240.44.

Eaton Announces Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.13. Eaton had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 13.24%. The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on ETN shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Eaton from $228.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Eaton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. HSBC boosted their target price on Eaton from $161.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Eaton from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Eaton from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eaton has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 2,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.05, for a total transaction of $601,823.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,653,589.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eaton Company Profile



Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Stories

