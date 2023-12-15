Fulton Bank N.A. Has $1.41 Million Stock Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Fulton Bank N.A. reduced its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,049 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VRTX. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 91.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 86 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 11,250 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $4,331,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,400,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 5,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.28, for a total transaction of $1,951,177.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 46,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,970,581.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $4,331,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,400,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,911 shares of company stock worth $17,624,025 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on VRTX shares. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $390.00 to $397.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $373.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $408.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $347.00 to $379.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $378.52.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX opened at $406.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $104.77 billion, a PE ratio of 30.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.42. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $282.21 and a fifty-two week high of $406.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 4.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $363.38 and a 200-day moving average of $352.70.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.55. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 35.94%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

Featured Articles

