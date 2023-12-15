Fulton Bank N.A. Has $1.43 Million Stock Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,289 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $1,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter worth about $428,679,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 326,105 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $471,369,000 after purchasing an additional 67,758 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 660,610 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $866,482,000 after purchasing an additional 62,487 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 790,755 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,210,020,000 after purchasing an additional 49,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 138,857 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $182,130,000 after purchasing an additional 43,102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on MTD. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,520.00 to $1,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,185.00 to $1,030.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com cut Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 19th. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $975.00 target price (down from $1,050.00) on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,300.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,223.71.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Up 4.6 %

Shares of MTD stock opened at $1,224.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,056.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,177.99. The company has a market capitalization of $26.55 billion, a PE ratio of 31.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.16. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12-month low of $928.49 and a 12-month high of $1,615.97.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.63 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $942.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $947.10 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 22.24% and a negative return on equity of 1,852.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $10.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.22 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Roland D. Diggelmann bought 315 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,026.54 per share, with a total value of $323,360.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $415,748.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

